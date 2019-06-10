CULLMAN--Lewis B. The Board, students, alumni, and staff of Chess in the Schools mourn the passing of Board Chair Emeritus and visionary founder, Lewis Cullman. He believed in the power of chess to build intellectual skills and self-esteem in children. He devoted himself to bringing chess to youngsters in NYC's lowest-income communities. He built the nonprofit into a chess powerhouse that taught chess to over 500,000 youth. He was most proud of alumni who used their skills to succeed in school, college and career. Lewis said that every chess learner is a winner and a child's inner growth is more important than any trophy. His generosity of spirit inspired dear friends and relatives to become a part of the CIS family. We celebrate Lewis Cullman's life and legacy. Chess in the Schools



