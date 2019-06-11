CULLMAN--Lewis B. The Board of Trustees, staff, and volunteers of WNET are saddened by the passing of Lewis B. Cullman III, a remarkable philanthropist and an extraordinary person. WNET enjoyed the benefit of his very generous support and wise guidance for more than 35 years. Of special note was his enthusiastic backing of arts programs -- Great Performances in particular -- as well as Newshour Weekend, Cyberchase (a special series on weather) and SciTech Now. WNET extends deepest sympathy to Lewis's wife, Louise Hirschfeld Cullman, and to the entire family. Edgar Wachenheim III Chairman Neal Shapiro President and CEO
Published in The New York Times on June 11, 2019