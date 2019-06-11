CULLMAN--Lewis B. I am very saddened by the loss of my friend Lewis Cullman. He did so much for so many people and organizations, but I especially appreciated his support for Chess in the Schools and their College Bound Program. I thought he would live forever and wish I could tell him again how thankful we are for everything he did for us. I send my heartfelt sympathy to his wife Louise, sons Duncan, Jonathan and Antony, and their families. Agnes Gund



