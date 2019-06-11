CULLMAN--Lewis. The Trustees and staff of The Metropolitan Museum of Art mourn the passing of esteemed Benefactor and Honorary Trustee Lewis B. Cullman. He was a dear friend to the Museum for over 47 years, and he was a great supporter of the Museum's many activities, particularly its Education programs. Along with his late wife, Dorothy, he established an endowment fund to support exhibitions and publications in the fields of Greek and Roman art, Egyptian art, and ancient Near Eastern archaeology. Lewis was a renowned philanthropist, and his spirit of generosity will resound for years to come. We extend our deepest condolences to his entire family. Daniel Brodsky, Chairman; Daniel H. Weiss, President and CEO; Max Hollein, Director



