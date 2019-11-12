GREENLY--Lewis Allen, MD, 70, of New York City died Saturday morning, November 9, 2019. Dr. Greenly was born and raised in Beaufort, SC. Dr. Greenly graduated from Beaufort High School, the University of Michigan, the Medical University of South Carolina College of Medicine, and the Harvard University Graduate School of Education. He completed his psychiatry residency program at Mt. Sinai Hospital, New York, where he was Chief Resident. For 34 years Dr. Greenly worked at FEGS, Federated Employment and Guidance Services, as Medical Director and then as Chief of Psychiatry. He was dedicated to making a difference in the lives of his patients and students. In 1981, he received the Richard L. Scharf, M.D. Memorial Award for Excellence in Teaching Department of Psychiatry. He was Clinical Instructor, Psychiatry, at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital New York. Dr. Greenly enjoyed his lifelong passion for Broadway Theater. Recently, he was a proud Associate Producer of "Ron and Laura Take Back America," a filmed "mockumentary." He is survived by his husband, Dr. Anthony Amodia, his brother, Mike Greenly and his husband, Tony Smith in New York City, his brother, Robert Greenly and wife, Ricky in Newton, MA, and his two nieces, Laura and Savannah. He was close, too, with his theatre-going cousin, Susan Reznik of Queens, NY. Unfailingly polite and charming, Dr. Greenly was considered by many the epitome of a "Southern Gentleman." Graveside services and burial will be held at the Beth Israel Cemetery, Beaufort, SC at 11:00am Wednesday, November 13. Donations may be made in Dr. Greenly's memory to the Beth Israel Synagogue, 401 Scott Street, P.O. Box 328, Beaufort, SC 29902 or to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, 165 W 46th St. #1300, New York, NY 10036.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 12, 2019