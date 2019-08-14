HART--Lewis J., Jr., a native of Rosemont, PA and longtime resident of Chappaqua, NY, passed away at the age of seventy-four on August 10, 2019, in Mt. Kisco, New York. Lewis, also known as "Corky" to close friends, was born on August 2nd, 1945, to Lewis J. and Louisa L. Hart at Camp Shelby, Mississippi. A competitive athlete during his 13 years at Episcopal Academy, he graduated in 1963. He went on to the University of Pennsylvania ('67), served in the Army, and later earned an MBA from The Wharton School ('74). He married Julia Hart (nee Julia Rhyne Mullen) in Gastonia, NC in 1979, and they celebrated their fortieth wedding anniversary this past April. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Lewis J. Hart III; Lewis's wife, Louise McCready Hart; their two children, Justice and Houston; and his niece, Carolyn Hart Marcus; Carolyn's husband, Matthew Farmer; and their two children, Lowery and Richard. An accomplished banker, he oversaw the Utilities and Project Finance departments at several New York financial institutions over his near 40-year career. Lewis was well respected by many for his integrity, keen intellect, and encyclopedic memory particularly for sports statistics and historical facts. He served on the Alumni Board of Advisers at Episcopal Academy and was a member of the First City Troop, the Military Order of Foreign Wars, and the Church of St. Mary the Virgin in Chappaqua, NY. Following a graveside service at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia on Wednesday, a Church service will take place Thursday morning at 11am at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin in Chappaqua, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the Church of St. Mary the Virgin: parish-office.wixsite.com/ smtv, the : donate3.cancer.org, or to the Montgomery County ASPCA: montgomerycountyspca.org Services are being handled by West Laurel Hill Funeral Home, Inc., www.WestLaurelHill.com
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 14, 2019