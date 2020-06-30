LEWIS KADEN

KADEN--Lewis. Davis Polk mourns the loss of our dear friend and former partner Lew Kaden. Our deepest sympathies are with the Kaden family. A graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School, Lew clerked for the Hon. J. Edward Lumbard of the Second Circuit Court of Appeals. He joined Davis Polk in 1982 and became a partner in 1984, focusing on corporate governance and M&A matters and advocacy before appellate courts including the U.S. Supreme Court. He retired in 2005 to join Citigroup as Vice Chairman, and later returned to the firm as Senior Counsel. Lew will be greatly missed by the entire Davis Polk community.





