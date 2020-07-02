KADEN--Lewis. The Century Foundation board and staff mourn the loss of our good friend and valued Trustee Lewis Kaden. Our thoughts are with his wife Ellen, daughter Rebecca, sons Douglas, David, and John, and his extended family and large number of dear friends and colleagues. In addition to almost three decades of service on TCF's Board, both as Trustee and Treasurer, Lew had a lifelong commitment to public service and philanthropy, which included serving as an aide to Senator Robert F. Kennedy and as special counsel to former Governor Brendan Byrne. Lew was a remarkable leader at TCF, using his powerful intellect and passion for liberal policies to improve people's lives. He was a kind, generous friend who challenged us all to do our best work. He will be greatly missed. The Trustees and Staff of The Century Foundation





