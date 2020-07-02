1/
LEWIS KADEN
KADEN--Lewis. The Century Foundation board and staff mourn the loss of our good friend and valued Trustee Lewis Kaden. Our thoughts are with his wife Ellen, daughter Rebecca, sons Douglas, David, and John, and his extended family and large number of dear friends and colleagues. In addition to almost three decades of service on TCF's Board, both as Trustee and Treasurer, Lew had a lifelong commitment to public service and philanthropy, which included serving as an aide to Senator Robert F. Kennedy and as special counsel to former Governor Brendan Byrne. Lew was a remarkable leader at TCF, using his powerful intellect and passion for liberal policies to improve people's lives. He was a kind, generous friend who challenged us all to do our best work. He will be greatly missed. The Trustees and Staff of The Century Foundation


Published in New York Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
July 1, 2020
July 1, 2020
An excellent friend from 60 years and a little ago. Lew "starred" in a full-length play of mine in college more or less as a favor to me. His dad Ruby once got me a ride from Perth Amboy to Washington, DC with one of his truckers. I worked day and night (for a few days) on Lew's congressional campaign. A couple of months ago he called more or less out of the blue and we had the sweetest time reminiscing for about a half hour or more. It made me very happy to hear from him.
Carter Wilson
Friend
July 1, 2020
Lew was one of the most highly respected members of our law school class-and one of the nicest. He will be missed
Steven Grand-Jean
Classmate
June 30, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family at this time of grieving.
Simone Taylor
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
I'm an old friend and fellow-warrior from the public life of Lew's career. Can someone send me Ellen's home address so I can write her a note?

All best,

Peter Goldmark
Peter Goldmark
Friend
June 29, 2020
As part of the Executive Protection detail in Citigroup, It was my responsibility to insure he was transported daily safely. He was a kind, honorable family man who truly will be missed by all who knew him. He always treated me with dignity and respect as his family did. I personally mourn his passing.
Richard Reyes
Coworker
June 29, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Cindy Ehrlich Borell
Family
