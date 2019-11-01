PETTERSON--Lewis W., Jr. Age 85. Rhode Island born, die-hard New Yorker, Lew attended Brown University and Harvard Law School prior to a career in advertising. A longtime member and former president of the Amateur Comedy Club, Lew acted in and directed numerous productions. He enjoyed The New York Times crossword, sailing, Shakespeare, football, oil painting, cats, Agatha Christie, the Classics and singing in the choir at the Church of the Heavenly Rest. Lew is survived by his companion Hillary Ghertler; his three daughters Lisa Petterson, Julie McClain and Kate Petterson; his sons-in-law; and seven grandchildren he was immensely proud of. A man of intellect, integrity and strong opinions, Lew will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Fair winds and following seas, Lew. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Humane Society of New York or the Church of the Heavenly Rest, 1085 Fifth Avenue, New York City, where a memorial service will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at noon.



