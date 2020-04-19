Guest Book View Sign Service Information Badger Funeral Home 45 School St Groton , MA 01450 (978)-448-6782 Send Flowers Obituary

SACKETT--Leyland. Leyland Hugh Sackett, archaeologist and teacher, died on April 12, 2020, at the age of 91. Born 1928 in Oxford, U.K., son of Dorothy Eleanor Salter and Alfred Barrett Sackett, he was educated at Kingswood School in Bath, where his father was headmaster, and at Oxford University (Merton College) where he earned a Lit.Hum. and Dip.Ed in 1954. Known as Hugh, he led a rich life with two concurrent careers, teaching classics and archaeology at Groton School in Groton, MA, for more than 60 years as well as conducting field work throughout Greece with the British School at Athens. An international authority on Bronze Age Greece, he worked at Knos , Mycenae and Sparta and is best known for leading excavations at Lefkandi and Palaikastro. In 2014, Sackett was awarded the Gold Medal for Distinguished Archaeological Achievement by the Archaeological Institute of America. He was the longest- serving faculty member at Groton School and many of his students went on to become classicists and archeologists. He is survived by his wife Eleanor Childs Davis, his step-children R. Townsend Davis, Jr., Henry P. Davis and Ruth Davis Konigsberg, his brother Robert Anthony Sackett of Bath, England, and many beloved nieces and nephews. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit:



