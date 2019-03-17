Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LIA GELB. View Sign

GELB--Lia, age 92, died following brief illness. An immigrant refugee from Vienna, fleeing Hitler at age 12, she showed courage and determination then and throughout her life. Cherished loving mother to Daniel and his wife Monica and to Judith and her husband David. Proud and joyful grandmother to Rebecca, Eli and Paul. Predeceased by beloved husband Lester. She filled her life with family, friends, colleagues, work and music. Devoted member of the Bank Street College of Education community for 60-plus years as student, faculty, Associate Dean and Acting Dean of the Graduate School. She retired at age 85. Reading The New York Times daily before 7am, she cared deeply about our past, present and future. A wise, warm and open listener and mentor to family, friends, students and colleagues. Family funeral, memorial gathering to be announced.



