SCHWARTZ de LERNER-- Dr. Lia. It is with profound sorrow that the Board of Directors, members and friends of The Queen Sofia Spanish Institute mourn the passing of Dr. Lia Schwartz de Lerner. Lia was a renowned expert in GoldenAge Spanish Literature and a highly respected Academic in the field. Her loyalty, knowledge and contributions as the Chair of the Cultural committee of the Institute will always be remembered. Our deepest condolences to her friends and family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store