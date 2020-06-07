LIA SCHWARTZ DE LERNER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHWARTZ de LERNER-- Dr. Lia. It is with profound sorrow that the Board of Directors, members and friends of The Queen Sofia Spanish Institute mourn the passing of Dr. Lia Schwartz de Lerner. Lia was a renowned expert in GoldenAge Spanish Literature and a highly respected Academic in the field. Her loyalty, knowledge and contributions as the Chair of the Cultural committee of the Institute will always be remembered. Our deepest condolences to her friends and family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved