CARLOS--Liam James, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 25, 2020 in Peoria, AZ. Born on June 28, 1952, he was 68 years old. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Liz) for almost 45 years, they were high school sweethearts who met at a Christmas dance in 1966. Liam was the proud father of Colin and Kate and their spouses, Molly and Scott; adored grandfather of Madeleine, Noreen, Brennan, and the newest grandchild, Conor Liam, who was named in honor of his Poppy. Loving brother of Kerry, Keelin and Tierney. Loyal son of Dorcas and William who predeceased him. Born in New York City, he raised his family in Harrington Park, NJ. He and Liz moved to Arizona after he retired to be near his first grandchild, Maddie. He was named Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of The New York Times in 2000, a masthead position. He started at The Times in 1980 and retired in 2010 as Controller. He lived for and loved his family and his friends. He was a devoted fan of The Boss. He was so proud to work at The Times. Fiercely proud of his Irish roots, Liam marched with his dad in many St. Patrick's Day parades with County Roscommon. Liam was an extraordinary man and will be missed dearly by so, so many lucky enough to know him. Irish eyes will always smile on him. Memorial donations may be made in his honor to St. Mary's Food Bank, 2831 N. 31st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009 or at StMarysFoodBank.org
. A celebration of Liam's life will be held in New York in the spring of 2021.