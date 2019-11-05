EZRA--Lila, Age 71, died November 1, 2019, after a year's struggle with cancer. She was born February 17, 1948, in Brooklyn, to Ethel and Herman Weisman. She is survived by her sons, Brian and Jeremy Ezra, daughters-in law, Rachel Lew and Chrissy Ezra, grandchildren; Sophia Ezra, Axel Ezra, Violet Ezra and Evan Ezra; sister Trudie Pass, nephew Ethan Donway, and partner, Louis Liccardi. Family and friends were central to Lila's life, as was her work as a social worker. Lila was the Director of Victim Support Services of the United Federation of Teachers where she developed and opened the UFT Member Support Assistance Program. Funeral services will be held at the Congregation Beth Elohim, 274 Garfield Place on Tuesday, November 5, at 12 noon.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 5, 2019