KAPLAN--Lila Susan, on May 4, 2020, at the age of 85. A former resident of Old Westbury, NY, for 30 years, her unbridled love for her family will never be forgotten. Her husband, Stanley I. Kaplan, passed away in 2008. Loving mother of Marc and Sherri Kaplan, Kenneth and Alisa Kaplan, Donna and David Rabin, and Caren and Steven Zelicof. Adoring grandmother of Alexandra, Jeffrey, Courtney, Austin, Brittany, Adam, Ian, Katy, Colin, Alyssa and Carolyn, and great grandmother of Sienna and Jace. Highly accomplished real estate broker. The cherished matriarch of our family, we will love, miss and keep you in our hearts forever.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store