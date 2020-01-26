SHOSHKES--Lila, (nee Topal), passed on January 23, 2020 at age 93. She was the loving wife of the late Milton Shoshkes, and loving and proud mother of four daughters (Carol, Ellen, Ann and Deena), grandmother of six, great-grandmother of eight, and sister of Esther Masser. Lila was an accomplished artist, author of two books on interior design, and lecturer on 20th Century architecture. The family will be at her home on West End Avenue on Sunday, January 26, noon - 5pm, for friends and family. Donations in her memory can be made to Planned Parenthood, the New York Public Library or the Visiting Nurse Service of New York.



