Or Copy this URL to Share

SILVERMAN--Lila. The Board and staff of the American Friends of the Israel Museum and of the Israel Museum, Jerusalem, mourn the death of our dear friend, Board and Executive Committee member, Lila Silverman. For decades Lila and her husband Gil enriched the Museum's contemporary art and Fluxus collections. Heartfelt condolences to the entire family. Stephen Lash & Judy Steinhardt, Board Co-Chairs, AFIM; Jill Bernstein, President, AFIM; Ido Bruno, Anne & Jerome Fisher Dir., IMJ; Leah Siegel, Exec Dir, AFIM





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store