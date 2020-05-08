LILA SILVERMAN
SILVERMAN--Lila. The Board and staff of the American Friends of the Israel Museum and of the Israel Museum, Jerusalem, mourn the death of our dear friend, Board and Executive Committee member, Lila Silverman. For decades Lila and her husband Gil enriched the Museum's contemporary art and Fluxus collections. Heartfelt condolences to the entire family. Stephen Lash & Judy Steinhardt, Board Co-Chairs, AFIM; Jill Bernstein, President, AFIM; Ido Bruno, Anne & Jerome Fisher Dir., IMJ; Leah Siegel, Exec Dir, AFIM


Published in New York Times on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
Lila was a dear friend, a most classy lady whom I have known for over thirty years. She could fill up a room with her mere presence. Lila was unpretentious, caring, generous, and loving. She will always have a place in my heart and live forever. Al Nelson
Al Nelson
Friend
