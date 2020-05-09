SILVERMAN--Lila. The Trustees and staff of The Museum of Modern Art mourn the death of Lila Silverman. A longtime supporter and friend, Lila and her late husband Gilbert left an indelible mark on the Museum. Through the donation of their Fluxus Collection in 2008, MoMA became an unparalleled repository and research resource for one of the most thought-provoking and irreverent movements of the 20th century. Comprised of over 4,000 works in mediums ranging from printed ephemera, multiples, drawings, and sculptural objects to photographs and film, the Gilbert and Lila Silverman Fluxus Collection also incorporated an archival and library component of over 5,500 files containing artists' correspondence, scrapbooks, and publications, as well as documents and photographs related to performances and events from the 1960s to the 1990s. After her husband's passing in 2016, Lila remained active as a member of the Trustee Committee on Archives, Library, and Research. In 2018, she donated the Gilbert and Lila Silverman Instruction Drawings Collection to MoMA. Including iconic works by the likes of John Cage, Yoko Ono, and Robert Rauschenberg, these drawings fascinated the Silvermans for their ability to shed light on the thought process behind great works of art. In 2019, she was named an Honorary Trustee for her extraordinary generosity to the Museum through the years. Lila will be remembered for the enthusiasm and joy she brought to all endeavors and her unfailing loyalty to those she loved. We extend our deepest sympathies to her children Eric and Paul, step daughter Wendy, and their families. The Board of Trustees of The Museum of Modern Art





