1/1
Lila Snow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1927 - 2020
LILA SNOW

So long, it's been good to know ya.

"I can swear there ain't no heaven and pray there ain't no hell. Can't tell by living, only dying will tell." – Laura Nyro

Lila Alpert was born in Harlem, N.Y. on September 15, 1927. Lila Snow died on July 13, 2020 at her home in Chevy Chase, Md.

Snow is survived by three children, Zachary Snow, Andrew Snow and Sara Snow, as well as by eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A memorial event may be held at a later date.

Gifts honoring Lila's memory in support of Washington artists can be made to the American University Museum at giving.american.edu, or by mail via American University Office of Development, P.O. Box 96609, Washington, DC 20077-7992. Please note "In memory of Lila Snow" in the correspondence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zachary Snow

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved