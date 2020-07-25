1927 - 2020
LILA SNOW
So long, it's been good to know ya.
"I can swear there ain't no heaven and pray there ain't no hell. Can't tell by living, only dying will tell." – Laura Nyro
Lila Alpert was born in Harlem, N.Y. on September 15, 1927. Lila Snow died on July 13, 2020 at her home in Chevy Chase, Md.
Snow is survived by three children, Zachary Snow, Andrew Snow and Sara Snow, as well as by eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A memorial event may be held at a later date.
Gifts honoring Lila's memory in support of Washington artists can be made to the American University Museum at giving.american.edu
, or by mail via American University Office of Development, P.O. Box 96609, Washington, DC 20077-7992. Please note "In memory of Lila Snow" in the correspondence.