WEISSMAN--Lila Charlotte, born on May 30, 1936, in Brooklyn, graduate of James Madison High School and New York University, passed away on April 11, of complications from Covid. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Stanley; devoted mother to Larry and Dana; grandmother to Jack, Vivian, and Stella; and mother-in-law to Sascha and Tom. Retired occupational therapist who loved and helped hundreds of children with disabilities. Donations be made in her name to the Democratic Party or The Children's Health Fund.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020