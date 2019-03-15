LAZAR--Liliane, Ph.D., Philosophy, Columbia University. Wife of Ronald, sister of Raoul Oreskovic, mother of Glen Lazar, Sharon Lazar and Monique and Tom Ruane, grandmother of Michael, Samantha, Brie and Talia. Passed away peacefully at home on March 13th. French teacher and professor in the Great Neck Public Schools and at Hofstra University. Graveside services at Beth Moses Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY, 12:30pm, Friday, March 15th. Memorial service in April at Frank E. Campbell Chapel to be announced.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 15, 2019