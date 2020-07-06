1/
LILLIAN BARBASH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LILLIAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARBASH--Lillian. The Department of Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery, Northwell Health, and the Zucker School of Medicine, expresses its sincere sympathy on the loss of Lillian Barbash, who, together with her late husband, Maurice, had a profound Impact and influence on Long Island, including the Arts, music, critical environmental causes, and supporting the science and humanity of medicine. Our best wishes to Cathy, Susan, and Shep, their spouses, and children. Respectfully, Alan R. Hartman, MD, Senior Vice President & Executive Director, Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery, Northwell Health, Barbash Family Professor of Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery, Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved