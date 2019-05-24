FABRIKANT--Lillian Kamiel, age 80, at her home on May 23, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born in Brooklyn, New York to the late Max and Claire Kamiel. Lillian graduated Finch College, and has resided in New York City for her entire life. She married Robert Fabrikant, also of Brooklyn, on June 2, 1957. Her special interests included playing golf and bridge, socializing with friends, and collecting art. She served as Women's Golf Chairperson at Montammy Golf Club in Alpine, NJ, and on the boards of the Birch Wathen School and her Coop, and also achieved the status of Life Master bridge player. She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert, daughters Shari (Kenneth) Citak and Amy (Gregory) Eagan, grandchildren Jennifer (Gabriel) Gershowitz, Danielle Eagan, Matthew Citak, Jake Eagan and Cara Eagan, and sisters Rosalind (Dr. Robert) Rosenblum, Harriet Levine and Sylvia Rolnick. Service Friday, May 24th, 1pm, at "The Riverside," 76 St. and Amsterdam Ave.



