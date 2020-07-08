1/
LILLIAN FRAIDKIN
FRAIDKIN--Lillian. The Board of Trustees, clinical and administrative leadership, and the entire Maimonides Medical Center family, mark with deep sadness the passing of the incomparable Lillian Fraidkin, our dear friend and colleague for over 30 years. First and foremost a nurse, Lillian's role expanded to encompass every facet of the hospital, mentoring countless healthcare professionals and leaving a rich legacy of service to others. We extend our sincere condolences to her daughter Elisa and extended family. Martin D. Payson, Chair Emeritus Eugene Keilin, Chair, Board of Trustees Kenneth D. Gibbs, President & CEO


Published in New York Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
