GUTNER--Lillian. Lillian "Omi" Gutner, 93, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020 in her home in Concord, California surrounded by her beloved children and grandchildren. Lillian, the daughter of Eva and David Goldberg, was born in Brooklyn, NY. In 1946, she married Kenneth Peter Fisher who had emigrated from Breslau, Germany in 1939. Lillian and Kenneth travelled the world together, including early post-war Japan, where she developed a love of Asian art and cuisine. She built a career as a travel agent based on her international experiences. With Kenneth, she had two children, Karen (Kay) Leslie Blonz and Dennis Marshall Fisher, and three grandchildren, Zachary and Jeremy Fisher and Joshua Blonz. She was also a constant source of love and support as mother-in-law to Edward Blonz and Melanie Adams, to her beloved sister Sylvia Littman, and to a number of loving nieces and nephews. After Kenneth's death, she married Monroe Gutner with whom she lived for many happy years in New York and Florida. They enjoyed extended trips to Florence, Italy. In 1999, they moved to California to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her passion for travel and art, and the wide smile and open arms with which she greeted her children, grandchildren, and life.



