LEFKIN--Lillian (Libby). It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beautiful, adored mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and mother-in-law, Lillian (Libby) Lefkin, nee Bluth. 1921-2019. She passed peacefully with those she loved by her side. Her love was boundless and was returned by all who knew her. Her son and his wife, Dr's. David and Ellen Mandel, grandson, Leigh, granddaughter, Susannah and her husband, Sam Brill and great-grandsons, Matthew and Jacob will miss her forever.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 11, 2019
