Or Copy this URL to Share

Share LILLIAN's life story with friends and family

Share LILLIAN's life story with friends and family

LIEBNER--Lillian. The Board of Governors and the members of Glen Oaks Club express our deepest sorrow at the passing of our esteemed member, Lillian Liebner, and extend our heartfelt sympathy for her family. Board of Governors Jordan Ziegler, President





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store