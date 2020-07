Or Copy this URL to Share

POLANS--Lillian, 89, of Great Neck, NY, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, July 12, 2020. A private family graveside service was held. Mrs. Polans is survived by her three sons, Ira (Christina), Eric (Sara) and Michael Polans and her three grandsons, Harrison, Spencer (Rachel) and Maxwell Polans.





