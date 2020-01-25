Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Rifkin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1924 - 2020

Lisa Rifkin and family and friends mourn the death and celebrate the life of Lillian Katzenberg-Rifkin, beloved mother, aunt, cousin, and friend to many, who passed away on January 18 at the age of 95. An accomplished pianist, music teacher, and educational administrator, she cultivated a wide circle of friends impressed with her musical gatherings, artistic sensibility, dignity, and great warmth. The daughter of Joseph and Bertha Katzenberg, whose families had fled the pogroms in Ukraine and Romania, she was born in Manhattan in 1924. She grew up in Brooklyn and the Bronx, and lived in Riverdale for more than six decades. She studied the piano with the American concert pianist Olga Samaroff, wife of Leopold Stokowski, and she performed in solo recitals and with string ensembles, as well as teaching private clients. Music was the vital force throughout her life which enabled her to meet and bring together people from many different backgrounds. She was married to the artist Sidney Rifkin for 21 years, and became the muse for his beautiful and moving early paintings of his family. Lillian had two children from this marriage, Dr. Steven D. Rifkin, who predeceased her, and her adoring daughter, Lisa Rifkin, an artist and the manager of her father's legacy of fine art. After divorcing her husband, she became one of the driving forces behind Head Start at Millbrook Community Center in the South Bronx, where she worked as an administrator, in the 1970's; and she went on to a distinguished career as a school administrator at the New York City Board of Education for nearly forty years. She was also predeceased by her grand younger sister, Estelle Katzenberg Rosen, another talented and strong-minded woman, who created a phenomenal family in which Lillian took great pleasure and pride. In addition to her daughter, Lisa, Lillian leaves behind her daughter-in-law, Lauri Learner Rifkin, her brother in-law, Dr. Sidney Rosen, the Ericksonian psychiatrist, and her devoted nephew and niece, Jeffrey Rosen, the constitutional scholar, writer and president of the National Constitution Center and Dr. Joanna Rosen of the VA Hospital of Washington, D.C. With great beauty, warmth, open-mindedness, and kindness, Lillian had an extraordinary way of including others and reaching beyond her own. She was wooed by many, and in her later years, she became involved, for over 15 years, with her beloved companion, Dr. Louis J. Vorhaus, who passed away in 2014. A gentle crusader for music and the arts, self-improvement and community upliftment, women's rights and social justice, she won the hearts and admiration of her many friends, neighbors, and family members who were inspired by her shining spirit. Published on NYTimes.com from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

