HSU LIN--Dr. Lillian Y. Dr. Lillian Y. Hsu (Lin) of New Rochelle, NY, former Professor of Pediatrics of New York University School of Medicine and Director of the Prenatal Diagnosis Laboratory (PDL) of NYC (1978-1998), passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. She was a trailblazer for medical geneticists and a pioneer in prenatal cytogenetics. PDL offered prenatal screening to pregnant women of all socio-economic backgrounds throughout the city. An online memorial service for Dr. Hsu will be held May 30 at 11am. Learn more about Dr. Hsu's life and memorial service at www.coxeandgraziano.com Memorial donations in Dr. Hsu's name may be made to Jerome Lejeune Foundation (www.lejeunefoundation org/donate/) and Feeding Westchester (www.feedingwestchester org/tribute-gifts/).
Published in New York Times on May 24, 2020.