Mrs. Lillie Mae Cole, 70, of Hayward, California, formerly of Tunis, Texas, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Oakland, California. A special Home Going Service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 1 p.m., followed by a graveside service at Old Bethlehem Cemetery, in Tunis, Texas.



Mrs. Cole was born on February 23, 1950, in Darlington, South Carolina, to Benjamin Joseph Bruce and Ella Mae Bruce. She was a graduate of Central High School and a former employee of Texas A&M University. It was there that she received the Employee of the Year Award, presented to her by former Defense Secretary, Robert Gates.



Mrs. Cole loved spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved spending time with her 4 daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful Mother and a great example for her children.



A superb cook, Mrs. Cole also loved shopping, watching movies and listening to gospel music. She read her Bible every day. Her favorite gospel song was, "He Saw the Best in Me." For years, she attended, Old Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, in Tunis, Texas, under the leadership of Reverend Anthony Ross.



Mrs. Cole leaves to cherish her precious memories, four daughters: Shevette Walker, of Dublin, California, Michelle Cole, of Dallas, Texas, Sylvia Cole, of Lake Norman, North Carolina and Monica Cole, of San Francisco, California. Five grandchildren: Zachari (Rhea) Walker, Andriayna Walker, Shemara Walker, Cameron Travis and Malik Jones. Two great-grandchildren: Jayden Walker and Jazmeen Walker. Siblings: Ida Mae Walker, Tiny Wells, Delphine Kennon, William Douglas, Tommy Bruce, Robert Dean Bruce and Melvin Bruce. Mrs. Cole had a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Lamar Cole, her father, Benjamin Bruce, her mother, Ella Mae Bruce and 2 brothers: Calvin Bruce and Benjamin Bruce, Jr. Mrs. Cole was a beautiful lady, outside and inside, she will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

