1923 - 2019
Lilo Hoffman, nee Thurnauer, died on November 18, 2019, at age 96, in Teaneck, NJ. She formerly lived in Tenafly, and was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Jules Hoffman, DDS. Lilo was born in Nuremberg, Germany, and, along with her family, fled the Nazi regime at age 10. Lilo worked as an early childhood educator and was an ardent advocate for peace and women's rights. She delighted in artist-created and natural beauty and always found humor in everyday life moments. At age 96 she remained a cherished friend to young and old, listening with an empathetic ear and gently sharing her wisdom. Beloved by children Susie (Mel Grizer), Judy (Daniel Rivera), Peter (Susan Rosenfeld), grandchildren Daniel and Andrea Grizer and Theo and Olivia Hoffman, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorial will be held in the spring of 2020. Donations in her honor may be made to Planned Parenthood or the National Organization for Women.
Published on NYTimes.com from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019