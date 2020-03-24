BARON--Linda Dworetz, born March 15th, 1942, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt passed away peacefully on March 21st at the age of 78. Profoundly loved and devoted wife of 51 years of Daniel F. Baron. Beloved mother of Carrie Baron and Debra Baron, and mother-in-law of Steven Gruber and Jason Snaider. Loving sister to Susan and Peter Ralston, and Steven Dworetz. She was the most adored and giving "Grams" of her grandchildren, Sierra Lieb, Sadie Snaider and Mason Snaider. To her many longtime friends, she was devoted, loyal, and adored. Linda was truly a woman of class, strength, valor and wisdom. Her generosity was boundless. We will remember her beauty, love, warmth and kindness forever. Private funeral will be held on Thursday, with memorial service at a later date. Donations can be made to the (lung.org).
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 24, 2020