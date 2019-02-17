BERGMAN--Linda, Age 75, died February 15 after a four year courageous battle with stage four lung cancer. Loving wife and best friend to husband Stanley, devoted mother to children Andrew and Amy (David Bakalar), caring sister to brother Jeffery, and cherished Nana to five year old Tyler Bakalar the sunshine of her life. Her family, friends and all those who knew her will long remember her loving and caring spirit. A memorial celebration of her life will be announced shortly. Contributions can be made to Cancer Care, Paramus, NJ 07601.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 17, 2019