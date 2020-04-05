BERMAS--Linda M. A longtime resident of Great Neck, NY, and a near-seven-year resident of Kendal on Hudson, Sleepy Hollow, NY, Lin died on April 2 from complications of coronavirus. Lin is survived by her husband, Peter; her children, Cantor Margot Goldberg and Barry; and Laura Van Sise and Roy; her grandchildren, Tamir Goldberg, Rachel Van Sise, and Jack Van Sise; her childhood friend, Claudette; her "sister", Helga; and many, many family and friends. Lin was predeceased by her parents, L. Eugene Marx and Evelyn Mahoney; and her sisters, Pennie Bellard and Mary Marx. If you wish, the family suggests contributions to the Cantor's Discretionary Fund at Temple Beth Abraham, Tarrytown, NY; or to the .
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2020