BUCHSBAUM--Linda Gail, died in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on November 21, 2020 at age 83. Linda was born on August 1, 1937 in New York City to Irving Lampack and Pauline Denker. She completed undergraduate studies at Skidmore College followed by graduate studies at University of Pittsburgh where she earned Master's degrees in Education and Social Work. Linda practiced as a marriage and family psychotherapist since moving to Milwaukee from Pittsburgh in 1988. She loved her profession and embodied the philosophy that the client-therapist relationship is the primary factor in a successful therapeutic process. Linda was on the faculty at the Medical College of Wisconsin where she supervised trainees. She had professional memberships in many societies and was a mentor to workplace colleagues. She was a caring family member, friend to many and passionate about being a mother and helping families overcome difficulties. She was proud to be a grandmother to Melody Claire. Linda enjoyed Sunday chats with her son, family and friends. She amassed many books as a prolific reader on a broad array of subjects. Linda was preceded in death by her husband Herbert J. Buchsbaum, MD, daughter Julie, and parents Irving Lampack and Pauline Denker. She is survived by her son (Jonathan), daughter-in-law (Laura), granddaughter (Melody Claire), brother (Peter Lampack), and relatives (Ralph and Marilyn Schapira) and their children (Emily, Alexander and Aaron). A memorial service was held in Florida. Memorial contributions in Linda's name may be made to The Buchsbaum Family Endowment Memorial Fund: Medical College of Wisconsin, 8701 Watertown Plank Road, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Attn: Office of Development. Memorial gifts also may be made online at www.mcw.edu/giving