CASPER--Linda Sue, born July 21, 1954; died October 5, 2019 at age 65 after a long and courageous battle with triple negative breast cancer. Linda was a bright light in the sky for her family and friends. Linda received her Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics from Tufts University and her Master's Degree in Math Education at Teachers College, Columbia University. She then worked for over a decade at The Brearley School in Manhattan where she honed her skills, made many memories, and forged lifelong friendships. After moving to Dobbs Ferry and later Irvington, NY, she transitioned to Mercy College where she was a math professor for over two decades. She juggled her course load and time in order to be home after school for her children and their friends, whom she mentored with love, patience, and a strict hand well into their young adult lives before acknowledging that they might in fact be able to stand on their own two feet. Linda made everything a teachable moment, whether in the classroom or real life. She had an indomitable spirit, which she brought to everything, especially the tennis court where she was known for her fierce lefty net game. She read voraciously and loved theater and the arts. This beauty had a dazzling smile and could really tear up the dance floor. Linda always let you know where she stood on things, whether you wanted to know or not. Her quick wit and infectious laughter will always be remembered by her family, friends, and fans who could fill a small stadium. She is survived by her doting husband, Ted (who can now finally have the last word), her cherished children, Jessica and Benjamin (who have far exceeded her high expectations), and their "Linda-approved" spouses, Andrew and Lorenna, respectively. She will especially be missed by Jess and Andrew's daughter, Matilda, who lit up Linda's life and who was adored in kind by her beloved "Lala." Funeral services will be held at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home in Dobbs Ferry, NY on Tuesday, October 8 at 10am. Donations honoring Linda can be made to the breast cancer programs at Columbia University Medical Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, or NYP Lawrence Hospital.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 8, 2019