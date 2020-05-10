1940 - 2020

We mourn the passing of Dr. Linda Claire Stanley of Bayside, NY who died peacefully on Monday May 4, 2020 at the age of 79. Linda, born October 19, 1940, grew up in California and then Mexico, Maine, the eldest child of Colleen and Lawrence Stanley. A lifelong learner, Linda earned her bachelor's degree from Barrington College, where she met her dearest friend and companion Dr. Sheena Gillespie. They then both went on to earn their doctorates in Comparative Literature from NYU.



Linda first applied her love of English language and literature as a high school teacher in Hicksville, NY and later joined the faculty of Queensborough Community College. At the college, she rose to full professor and took on a broad leadership role at QCC, CUNY, and nationally as a leader in the Writing Across the Curriculum movement and in her earliest passion in scholarship, the foreign critical reputation of F. Scott Fitzgerald. Her quest to ensure that great teaching and great scholarship went hand in hand took her across the country and globe as a presenter on these topics. She was especially dedicated to supporting new faculty. Linda's passion for teaching extended outside the classroom, where she mentored many students and cultivated an environment where their curiosity, creativity, and confidence could flourish. She lovingly encouraged the best in those around her.



Linda was a free-spirited New Englander, who filled her life with an eclectic set of interests including photography; cooking and savoring meals based on her fascination with all cultures, which she enjoyed sharing with her circle of friends and colleagues; art in all forms; and raising Westies, always two at a time. Most important was her one-of-a-kind companionship with Sheena, with whom she shared her life. Linda joyfully embraced her role as chosen parent to Joyce and "Fairy Godmother" to her and husband Michael's twins, Gabriel and Amanda; and aunt to Lee and Chrissy, children of Lee and Nancy; and Mija, daughter of Dennis and Lennie. She was always curious about others: their ambitions, their families, their next steps, their past family ties. Her deep sense of fairness permeated her conversations. It was very important to her to share what she loved including trips to the Berkshires, walks to the pond, and shows at Tanglewood and Jacob's Pillow.



Our hearts are with Linda, "who lived one excellent minute and with whom a world died" to life, but whose spirit lives on in the hearts and minds of so very many. Rest in peace dearest Linda and thank you for sharing your deepest convictions, rooted in respect and dignity for all; equal opportunity across cultures, especially for those less fortunate; and compassionate action in which, as she so often said, "ideas must have legs."

