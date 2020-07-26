LINDA COLBERT

COLBERT--Linda. 76, died March 24, 2020 in New York City, predeceased by her husband, Lester Lum Colbert, Jr., who died October 11, 2019. We will always remember our friendship, our shared love of gardening, cats, Dickens and Downton on Masterpiece. We will remember Pine Plains weekends cooking together and talking for hours. We will remember how you and Lester loved to travel and sent us postcards from all over the world. You loved books, history, art, design, and green peas. Your Britishisms live on with us. Blimey Lin, we miss you ... J&S





