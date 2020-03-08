DE NIRO--Linda. died peacefully on February 28 surrounded by family. She was 67. Born a free spirit in 1952 to childhood sweethearts Jack and Rosemary De Niro, Linda was raised in Syracuse, NY and Watchung, NJ. Following high school, she moved to Forest Hills, NY where she married and had two children. Years later, she relocated to Delray Beach, FL and her final 10 years were spent in New York City. Linda's foremost passion and profession was interior design. She also worked as an international TWA flight attendant, a handbag designer in Italy, an actress and a hand model. An inspiration and teacher to many, she tirelessly gave to those less fortunate and courageously stood up for equal rights. Linda loved life; she grooved through the days of disco in her 20s, built a strong and loving family in her 30s and 40s, learned to fly an airplane (then jumped out of one) in her 50s, trekked El Camino de Santiago and elegantly battled cancer in her 60s. She was a true force of nature who often reminded us that "life is not a dress rehearsal." Linda is survived by her beloved children Lauren, Tyler, his wife Shana and honorary son Kempes, former husband Dennis, sisters Jean and Dana, and much-loved aunt, cousins and nieces. A memorial service will be held at 2:30pm on Wednesday at the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola.



