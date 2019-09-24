Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LINDA DIETEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DIETEL--Linda Remington, died peacefully at her home in Flint Hill, VA on September 20, 2019. Linda was born in 1930 in Rochester, New York, daughter of Francis and Carolyn Remington, sister to Carol Remington Robinson and Francis Remington Seith, who predeceased her. Linda graduated Cum Laude from the Emma Willard School in 1948 and attended Wellesley College. In 1951, she married William Moore Dietel from Churchville, New York. She returned to Emma when her husband became the Principal (some might say Linda served as Co-Principal). Her years of involvement with the school spanned multiple decades and included President of the Board, wise counselor to nine heads of school and extraordinary fundraiser. Linda developed a passion for sheep and farming in Ridgefield, CT. She and Bill moved to Rappahannock County, Virginia in 1982. At her beloved Over Jordan Farm, Linda raised a flock of over 300 sheep. Her civic engagement was legendary and included the Child Care and Learning Center, Headwaters Foundation, initiating a support group for local caregivers, Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, the Rappahannock Democratic Committee, and Lord Fairfax Community College Foundation. Linda took on important issues, achieved ambitious goals and included others. She believed in women as leaders and championed them politically. In addition to her husband, William Moore Dietel, Linda is survived by her five children; Betsy Dietel, Cyndy Krieger, Ren Dietel, Fritz Dietel, and Tory Dietel Hopps, 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The family will hold a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution either to the Child Care and Learning Center in Washington, VA or the Emma Willard School in Troy, New York.



