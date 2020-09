Or Copy this URL to Share

LEVINE--Linda. Linda Levine age 79 passed away in Rye Brook, NY on September 25. She leaves behind her husband, Herb, children Amy, Suzanne and David, grandson Ryan and sister Carol, with whom she shared a deep mutual love.





