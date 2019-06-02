LIPAY--Linda Shulsky. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Linda Shulsky Lipay, beloved sister of our friend, Marvin Shulsky. Linda demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the Jewish community. Her legacy will live on through her family. We extend our condolences to her children, Gregory and Jeffrey; her brother, Marvin Shulsky (Linda); and the entire family. Jeffrey A. Schoenfeld, President; Robert S. Kapito, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on June 2, 2019