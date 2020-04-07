Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LINDA SIMON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SIMON--Linda Mae (nee Furman). Beloved wife, mother, sister, EIO and friend, Linda died peacefully at home on April 5, 2020 in New York City with Raymond, her loving husband of 63 years, by her side. Born on May 25, 1937 in Jersey City, Linda grew up in Brooklyn. Linda was awarded a full scholarship to NYU and received her MFA in 1961, at a time when few women did so. Linda and Ray started married life in Brooklyn and eventually moved to Merrick, NY where they raised their daughter Jessica (Prince) and son Jason. Linda spent many years as an art teacher at Baldwin Junior High School, introducing hundreds of students to art. Upon retirement, Linda and Ray lived in Manhattan and Stockbridge, MA where she immersed herself in the museums, theater, music and opera that were her passions. Linda was a practicing artist throughout her life, painting in acrylic, oil and watercolor to create works large and small. Her sense of color was exceptional. A maker of intricate crocheted and knitted pieces, she hand-made all the yarmulkes for family B'nai Mitzvot. Linda also crafted journal accounts of her global travels with Ray and close friends. Linda was a long- time member and docent at The American Museum of Folk Art. She volunteered at The New York Philharmonic and was a founding member of the Tuesday Travelers. Linda's favorite volunteer work took place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. She was proud and humbled to toke port in the Metropolitan Museum of Art's staff show where her work was exhibited at The Met, three times! In addition to her husband and children, Linda is survived by her daughter-in-law Susan (Cibula), grandchildren Nathan and Sarah, brother and sister-in-law Martin and Charlene Furman, nieces Melissa Anderman and Deena DeMarco and their families. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Linda's name to The Metropolitan Museum of Art.



SIMON--Linda Mae (nee Furman). Beloved wife, mother, sister, EIO and friend, Linda died peacefully at home on April 5, 2020 in New York City with Raymond, her loving husband of 63 years, by her side. Born on May 25, 1937 in Jersey City, Linda grew up in Brooklyn. Linda was awarded a full scholarship to NYU and received her MFA in 1961, at a time when few women did so. Linda and Ray started married life in Brooklyn and eventually moved to Merrick, NY where they raised their daughter Jessica (Prince) and son Jason. Linda spent many years as an art teacher at Baldwin Junior High School, introducing hundreds of students to art. Upon retirement, Linda and Ray lived in Manhattan and Stockbridge, MA where she immersed herself in the museums, theater, music and opera that were her passions. Linda was a practicing artist throughout her life, painting in acrylic, oil and watercolor to create works large and small. Her sense of color was exceptional. A maker of intricate crocheted and knitted pieces, she hand-made all the yarmulkes for family B'nai Mitzvot. Linda also crafted journal accounts of her global travels with Ray and close friends. Linda was a long- time member and docent at The American Museum of Folk Art. She volunteered at The New York Philharmonic and was a founding member of the Tuesday Travelers. Linda's favorite volunteer work took place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. She was proud and humbled to toke port in the Metropolitan Museum of Art's staff show where her work was exhibited at The Met, three times! In addition to her husband and children, Linda is survived by her daughter-in-law Susan (Cibula), grandchildren Nathan and Sarah, brother and sister-in-law Martin and Charlene Furman, nieces Melissa Anderman and Deena DeMarco and their families. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Linda's name to The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close