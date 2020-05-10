STANLEY--Dr. Linda. We mourn the passing of Dr. Linda Claire Stanley (October 19, 1940 - May 4, 2020) a distinguished professor and scholar of English, a dearest and dear friend, a loving chosen parent, a fairy godmother, a sister, sister-in-law, aunt, a dedicated colleague and mentor in her work and in her life to so many who know who they are and how they touched and were touched by her. Our hearts are with Dr. Linda C. Stanley, "who lived one excellent minute and with whom a world died" to life, but whose spirit lives on in the hearts and minds of so very many. Rest in peace dearest Linda and thank you for sharing your deepest convictions, rooted in respect and dignity for all; equal opportunity across cultures, especially for those less fortunate; and compassionate action in which, as she so often said, "Ideas must have legs." To read more about her extraordinary life and to share condolences and memories visit The New York Times Legacy.com webpage.
Published in New York Times on May 10, 2020.