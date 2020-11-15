ZEIDMAN--Linda Freya. Age 75, native New Yorker, daughter of Rose and Holo-caust survivor Boris Gottlieb. Died 11/14/2019 from Parkinson's Disease. Educated at CCNY and UW-Madison, where she organized the first TA union in the country, she was active in the antiracist, antiwar and women's movements. Moved to Baltimore as part of a community organizing collective; was a founding member of the Women's Union of Baltimore; carried out oral history research on steelworkers' lives and union struggles, which resulted in a widely exhibited archival photo collection and documentary film; created working class history bus tours and co-authored The Baltimore Book (Temple University Press); co-founded the Women's Studies program at the Comm. Coll. of Baltimore Co. where she also taught history and economics for 34 years. A paper-cut collagist, she captured her family history in New York and the Ukraine in her art; and in retirement, ever the provo-catrice, she formed "Shake It Baby," a Parkinsonians' dance group. Linda is sur-vived by her daughter Annie, beloved son-in-law Seth Karpinski, grandchildren Boris and Zara; and many loving friends.





