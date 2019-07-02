LU--Ling Huang, MD, beloved wife of Gabriel Lu, and dear mother of Alice and Grace. Ling was born on November 30, 1943, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Growing up in Taiwan with four siblings, she excelled in her studies and was accepted to a renowned medical school. She was a pioneer of her time, being one of very few women who were accepted into medical school. After her studies, she moved to the United States, married her husband, and settled in New York, where they raised their daughters. She studied ophthalmology but later trained and practiced as a psychiatrist at Westchester Medical Center and United Hospital. Eventually, she established her own private practice. She was a cherished friend to many. She enjoyed gardening, reading cozy murder mysteries, watching baseball and tennis, traveling to distant places, and appreciating the birds and other wildlife outside her home. She will be remembered for her caring heart, her generosity, and her storytelling. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 10:30am at the Church of St. Pius X, 91 Secor Rd., Scarsdale, NY 10583. Flowers are welcome, but please also consider donating in her name to the ALS Association www.alsa.org
Published in The New York Times on July 2, 2019