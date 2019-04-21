Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LIONEL YOUNG. View Sign

YOUNG--Dr. Lionel W., esteemed pediatric radiologist, beloved husband, father and grandfather, was born in New Orleans, LA, on March 14, 1932 and died on April 10, 2019 in Redlands, CA, from complications of heart disease. He received his B.S. degree from Benedictine College (1953), Atchison, KS, and MD degree from Howard University College of Medicine (1957). His residency in Radiology was completed at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY, followed by a pediatric radiology fellowship at Cincinnati Children's Hospital under Dr. Frederic Silverman. He subsequently built Pediatric Radiology Departments at University of Rochester (1965), Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh (1975), Akron Children's Hospital (1985) and Loma Linda University Children's Hospital (1991) where he served as Professor of Radiology and Head of Pediatric Radiology until retirement in Fall 2018. Highlights of his career included 200 publications, 40 visiting professorships, past President of the Society of Pediatric Radiology and Examiner for the ABR as well as named lectureships and numerous awards. He was a beloved teacher and mentor. Dr. Young is survived by his wife Florence; his daughter Dr. Tina Young Poussaint and son-in-law Dr. Alvin Poussaint; his son Lionel Thomas Young; his son Owen Young and daughter-in-law Valerie Sullivan Young; his five granddaughters: Grace Young, Alison Poussaint, Cecilia Marrinan, Sadie Young and Clara Young; his step- grandson, Alan Poussaint: cousin, Dr. Wilbert Sykes, and his Lancaster family nieces and nephews. Dr. Young was a champion for the health of children. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



