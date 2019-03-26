Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisa Ann Kirsch. View Sign

Lisa Ann Kirsch, 63, of Jersey City, NJ, passed on March 25, 2019. She was born in the Bronx, NY, the eldest daughter of Milton and Paul Kirsch. She was raised in the Bronx and Yonkers, and went on to obtain a BA in Theater from the State University of New York at Buffalo. She worked at Newhouse Newspapers, the National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene, the Jewish Braille Institute, the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai, and the Engage Jewish Services Corp. Lisa also sang with the Zamir Chorale in New York City. Lisa is survived by: her sisters, Susan Kirsch-Wildes and Dara Kirsch Robifker; her brothers-in-law, Steven Robifker and James Wildes; her nephew, Patrick Kirsch Wildes; and her niece, Aidan Jillian Wildes. She will be eternally missed.