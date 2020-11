Or Copy this URL to Share

CHERNO--Lisa. Congregation Rodeph Sholom mourns the death of our member, Lisa Cherno, beloved wife of Mervyn Michalow and mother of Matthew Glickman, after a valiant battle with illness. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Mervyn, Matthew, and all their loved ones. Robert N. Levine, D.D., Senior Rabbi; Peter Ehrenberg, President





